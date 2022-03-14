⛳ Kansas Climbs up the Leaderboard After Round 2 Delay at Briar’s Creek

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Kansas women’s golf is climbing up the leaderboard in its second round at the Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek Monday. Completing 18 holes earlier in the day, the second round was delayed due to darkness.

Kansas is currently shooting even-par through 16 holes in its second round of the event and has vaulted up six places into ninth. The Jayhawks are at +15 and five shots from the top five heading into Tuesday’s completion of the tournament. Campbell leads the 17-team field, currently at 7-under.

Jayhawk senior Lauren Heinlein leads the pack for KU, currently -2 for the tournament and tied for seventh in the 96-golfer field. Fellow senior Pear Pooratanaopa is currently tied for 30th, sitting at +4 and freshman Johanna Ebner is tied for 40th with a score of +5. Freshman Jordan Rothman is tied for 56th at +7 and super-senior Sera Tadokoro is tied for 66th at +9.

The completion of the second round and the third and final round of the Briar’s Creek Invitational will start with a shotgun start Tuesday morning, March 14, at 7:45 a.m. (CT).

Follow live stats via Golfstat.com here.