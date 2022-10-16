👟 Kansas Closes Out Regular Season at the Weis-Crockett Invitational

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas cross country team closed out the regular season at the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday at the OSU Cross Country Course.

Both men and women finished 21st overall scoring 521 on the men’s side and 509 points on the women’s side, respectfully.

The men took to the course first for their 8K race. The men were led by sophomore Peter Walsdorf who finished in 58th place with a time of 24:38.6. Freshman Tanner Talley (113, 25:17.3), sophomore Cale Littrell (126, 25:23.4), sophomore Sam Hubert (128, 25:24.4) and freshman Quenton Walion (141, 25:30.4) rounded out the top five finishers for the Jayhawks.

In the second race of the day, the women ran a 6K race. Junior Lona Latema took the 12th place spot finishing with a time of 21:08.3. This marks the third time this season Latema has finished in the top 15.

Junior Avryl Johnson (113, 22:30.6), sophomore Kenadi Kruger (122, 22:41.9), freshman Tori Wingrove (174, 23:31.0) and junior Addie Coppinger (177, 23:34.9) round out the top five Jayhawks to finish in the women’s race.

Up Next:

Both teams will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course. The men’s 8K will kick off the event at 10 a.m. (Central) followed by the women’s 6K. Both races will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.