🏀 Kansas Closes Season-Opening Homestand Sunday vs. UTRGV

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball will host its third-consecutive home game to open the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 20, as the Jayhawks welcome UTRGV to Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brenda VanLengen and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas improved to 2-0 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a 79-74 victory over UT-Arlington. The Jayhawks were led by senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who recorded her second-straight double-double and collected her 100th career block in the game. Jackson finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds against UTA and was one of four KU players to reach double figures in scoring.

Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry scored a season-high 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, while junior guard Chandler Prater had 16 and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin added 10. Prater’s 16 points is a season-best and two off her career high. She also set a new career-high with five blocked shots and matched personal bests with eight rebounds and four steals. Franklin has scored 10 points in each of KU’s first two games and she enters Sunday’s game eight points shy of 1,000 points for her career.

UTRGV comes to Lawrence with a 2-2 record following a 70-45 defeat at Kansas State on Friday, Nov. 18. The Vaqueros have suffered both of their defeats against Big 12 opponents, previously falling 95-63 to Oklahoma State on Nov. 7, in the season opener. Lane Lord is in his fifth year at UTRGV following 14 years as a head coach in the state of Kansas at Barton Community College and Pittsburg State. Lord is 53-67 in his time at UTRGV.

Sunday’s game will be the second all-time meeting between Kansas and UTRGV and the teams are set to meet for a second-straight season. KU defeated UTRGV, 75-44, on Dec. 1, 2021, behind 13 points from Taiyanna Jackson, and 10 apiece by Holly Kersgieter and Julie Brosseau.

Kansas Athletics and K Club are set to host the Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion this weekend, November 17-20. The weekend will celebrate Washington’s accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her impact on women’s athletics overall, specifically on the sport of women’s basketball.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas is headed to Moraga, California, next week to spend Thanksgiving and compete at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. The Jayhawks will face Maine on Friday, November 25 at 2 p.m. CT before taking on tournament-host Saint Mary’s on Saturday, November 26 at 4 p.m. CT.