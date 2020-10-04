🎾 Kansas Collects Nine Wins on Final Day of Kansas Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas tennis concluded its first fall tournament as a team this weekend after registering an impressive five-out-of-six doubles victories at the Kansas Invitational on Sunday.
In the doubles session, Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Sonia Smagina recorded a 2-0 outing on the day after beating Kansas State, 6-1, and Iowa State, 6-4.
Tiffany Lagarde and Roxana Manu split the morning, defeating ISU pair, Christin Hsieh and Chie Kezuka, 6-3, while dropping a match against Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita of KSU.
Junior Julia Deming and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni posted two doubles victories in matches against Barzo and Ukita (6-4), and Maria Linares and Anna Turco (6-3).
In singles play, KU continued to dominate, picking up four more wins to round out the tournament. Ngounoue claimed her third consecutive win in straight sets, defeating ISU’s Maty Cancini, 6-4, 6-1.
Smagina added to the team’s victories with her win against Brazo by the score of 6-0, 6-2.
Karvouni went to three sets in her win over Turco (6-3, 1-6, 6-2), while Manu’s match was retired, giving her the victory over Linares (6-4, 3-1).
"We had a great weekend of tennis. It felt fantastic to get back out and compete as a team after six months. We definitely got better this weekend, and we also found a lot of things we need to work on to continue our development as a team. Our goal was to have our best day on the last day when we were tired and sore, and the girls definitely did that today."Kansas Head Coach Todd Chapman
Singles
🎾 Ngounoue def. Cancini (ISU) 6-4, 6-1
🎾 Maffei (KSU) def. Lagarde 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
🎾 Smagina def. Brazo (KSU) 6-0, 6-2
🎾 Karvouni def. Turco (KSU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
🎾 Manu def. Linares (KSU) 6-4, 3-1 (retired)
🎾 Kezuka (ISU) def. Deming 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
🎾 Ngounoue/Smagina def. Turco/Decker (KSU) 6-1
🎾 Lagarde/Manu def. Hseih/Chang (ISU) 6-3
🎾 Deming/Karvouni def. Barzo/Ukita (KSU) 6-4
🎾 Ngounoue/Smagina def. Hseih/Kezuka (ISU) 6-4
🎾 Barzo/Ukita (KSU) def. Lagarde/Manu 6-4
🎾 Deming/Karvouni def. Linares/Turco (KSU) 6-3