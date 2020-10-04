🎾 Kansas Collects Nine Wins on Final Day of Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas tennis concluded its first fall tournament as a team this weekend after registering an impressive five-out-of-six doubles victories at the Kansas Invitational on Sunday.

In the doubles session, Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Sonia Smagina recorded a 2-0 outing on the day after beating Kansas State, 6-1, and Iowa State, 6-4.

Tiffany Lagarde and Roxana Manu split the morning, defeating ISU pair, Christin Hsieh and Chie Kezuka, 6-3, while dropping a match against Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita of KSU.

Junior Julia Deming and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni posted two doubles victories in matches against Barzo and Ukita (6-4), and Maria Linares and Anna Turco (6-3).

In singles play, KU continued to dominate, picking up four more wins to round out the tournament. Ngounoue claimed her third consecutive win in straight sets, defeating ISU’s Maty Cancini, 6-4, 6-1.

Smagina added to the team’s victories with her win against Brazo by the score of 6-0, 6-2.

Karvouni went to three sets in her win over Turco (6-3, 1-6, 6-2), while Manu’s match was retired, giving her the victory over Linares (6-4, 3-1).