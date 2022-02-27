🎾 Kansas Comeback Falls Just Short at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Kansas Tennis team lost its first match this month, losing to Arizona State 4-3 at the Whiteman Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon in a tight match.

The Jayhawks, who entered on a five-match winning streak, started the day by dropping the doubles point to the Sun Devils. Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde fell 6-1 on Court 2. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velaquez lost shortly after 6-3 on Court 3. Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue were unable to finish their match on Court 1.

In the singles part of the match, Kansas fought back with Lagarde defeating Natasha Hill 7-6, 6-0, tying the match 1-1.

Arizona State bounced back, getting wins on Court 4 with Manyoma-Velasquez losing to Sofia Johnson by scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Shortly after, Lacasse lost to Alesya Yakubovich 6-1, 6-3, giving Arizona State the lead 3-1.

Kansas continued to claw back behind the singles play on Courts 1 and 2. Ngounoue earned the second point for Kansas, winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Domenika Turkovic, and bringing the Jayhawks within one. Titova tied up the match, winning on Court 1 with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Smagina then lost a close match on Court 3 with scores of 7-6, 2-6, 4-6, giving Arizona State the win 4-3 in a battle that went down to the end.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to come back to Lawrence to host Illinois on March 4th at 5:00 p.m. CT and Northwestern on March 6th at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Singles Results

#63 Titova (KU) def Morlet 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

#121 Ngounoue (KU) def Turkovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Gallagher def Smagina (KU) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4

Jankowski def Lacasse (KU) 6-4, 7-6

Spaka def Velasquez (KU) 7-5, 4-6

Lagarde (KU) def Hill 7-6, 6-0

Doubles Results

Ngounoue / Titova (KU) vs. #49 Turkovic / Spaka 3-4 (DNF)

Gallagher / Morlet def Smagina / Lagarde (KU) 6-1

Jankowski / Hill def Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) 6-3