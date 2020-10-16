⚽ No. 10 Kansas Comes Out on Top Against No. 8 Oklahoma State, 1-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 10 Kansas battled No. 8 Oklahoma State in front of fans for the first time this season at Rock Chalk Park on Friday evening.

KU senior Ceri Holland provided the only offense of the contest in the first half when she laced a penalty kick into the net to give Kansas a 1-0 advantage that it would not relinquish.

Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters and the Jayhawks’ defense suffocated the Oklahoma State offense and held its opponent scoreless, posting its fourth shutout of the season.

Kansas improved to 4-1-0 on the season, while Oklahoma State dropped to 3-2-1.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In the 40th minute of the first half, a handball violation by Oklahoma State led to a Kansas penalty kick. KU senior Ceri Holland stepped forward to take the shot for the Jayhawks and hit the back of the net to score what ended up being the winning goal of the contest.