⚽ No. 10 Kansas Comes Out on Top Against No. 8 Oklahoma State, 1-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 10 Kansas battled No. 8 Oklahoma State in front of fans for the first time this season at Rock Chalk Park on Friday evening.
KU senior Ceri Holland provided the only offense of the contest in the first half when she laced a penalty kick into the net to give Kansas a 1-0 advantage that it would not relinquish.
Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters and the Jayhawks’ defense suffocated the Oklahoma State offense and held its opponent scoreless, posting its fourth shutout of the season.
Kansas improved to 4-1-0 on the season, while Oklahoma State dropped to 3-2-1.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
In the 40th minute of the first half, a handball violation by Oklahoma State led to a Kansas penalty kick. KU senior Ceri Holland stepped forward to take the shot for the Jayhawks and hit the back of the net to score what ended up being the winning goal of the contest.
STAT OF THE GAME
4 – Sarah Peters tallied four saves in her fourth shutout of the season. Peters has 24 shutouts for her career.
"Oklahoma State is a very good team and we kept their scoring opportunities to a minimum. Defensively, the guys in the back and especially the midfielders and even up top, collectively defended really, really well but then we created some opportunities today."KANSAS HEAD COACH MARK FRANCIS
NOTES
- The Kansas-Oklahoma State series is now 13-11-4 in favor of OSU.
- KU leads the series in Lawrence 8-2-2, including a 2-1-1 mark at Rock Chalk Park.
- Kansas is 5-0-1 in its last five matches at Rock Chalk Park, including 2-0-0 this season.
- The win marked the fourth time Kansas has defeated a top-10 team since the 2017 season.
- Ceri Holland scored her second goal of the season and 12th of her career.
- Holland’s goal is the first half marks the first goal Kansas has scored in the first half this season.
- Holland’s penalty goal was the Jayhawks’ first penalty attempt of the season.
- Kansas held Oklahoma State scoreless in the first half. The Jayhawks have conceded just eight first-half goals in its last 30 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season
- Kansas’ first-half goal marked its first score in the opening period in seven games, since the Xavier contest, Nov. 22, 2019, in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament when the Jayhawks netted two first period goals.
- Tonight’s KU-OSU contest was a sellout with 400 people in attendance.
- All four of the Jayhawks’ wins this season have been shutouts.
- Kansas advanced to 2-0 at Rock Chalk Park for the 2020 season and are 39-16-3 (.672) in matches played at home during the regular season since the 2014 campaign.
- Tonight’s contest marked the 24th shutout of Sarah Peters’ career and it was her 33rd career win.
- The Jayhawks are 10-1-3 in their last 13 games against Big 12 opponents and have outscored their league foes 18-to-7 during that span, which included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks continue their two-game homestand when they host current-No. 6 TCU on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This will be soccer’s ‘Salute to Service and Front-Line COVID Workers’ contest. Tickets will go on sale for the TCU game on Thursday, Oct. 15, via KUAthletics.com.