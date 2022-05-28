Open Search
📸 Kansas Competes at NCAA West Preliminary

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - pole vaulter Kyle Rogers of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - thrower Oleg Klykov of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - pole vaulter Andrew Saloga of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - thrower Patrick Larrison of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - pole vaulter Zach Bradford of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - pole vaulter Clayton Simms of the Kansas Jayhawks and pole vaulter Zach Bradford of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - long jumper Tyler Pride of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - runner and long jumper George Jackson of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - runner Michael Joseph of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 25, 2022 - pole vaulter Clayton Simms of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - pole vaulter Gabby Hoke of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - pole vaulter Samantha Van Hoecke of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - runner Mariah Kuykendoll of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - runner Honour Finley of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - thrower Alexandra Emilianov of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - pole vaulter Khristen Bryant of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 27, 2022 - thrower Patrick Larrison of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - pole vaulter Taylor Starkey of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 27, 2022 - high jumper Devin Loudermilk of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 27, 2022 - thrower George Evans of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 27, 2022 - runner Michael Joseph of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 26, 2022 - pole vaulter Samantha Van Hoecke of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 27, 2022 - runner and jumper Jaden Patterson of the Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
