👟 Kansas Competes at Ward Haylett Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team competed right down the road at the Kansas State Ward Haylett Invitational to wrap up the regular season before heading into the Big 12 Championship.

Of the 16 Jayhawks that competed, three were victorious in their respective events. Kade Joslin won the women’s pole vault on her new PR of 3.90m, Evann Serratte won the women’s 800m with her 2:11.97, and Amyah McKeithan came out on top in the women’s 100m by running an 11.84.

Brady Koolen took second in the men’s pole vault with a 4.84m clearance, while Tyler Pride came in second in the men’s long jump, hitting a new PR of 7.51m in the event.

Quenton Walion and Satanya Wright both collected third place finishes in their events, with Walion running a 1:53.08 in the men’s 800m and Wright recording a 24.76 200m.

Up next, the Jayhawks will be taking on the Big 12 Championships, which will take place May 12-14 in Norman, Oklahoma.