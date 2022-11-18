🏊‍♀️ Kansas Competes in Day One of the Kansas Classic

TOPEKA, Kan. – After the first day of action in the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, Kansas is currently in second place. The Jayhawks trail Iowa State by only two points and are leading Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings.

“We started the meet off really rough this morning in the preliminaries, but how we came back this afternoon was how we are as a team,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “I am really happy with how a lot of people progressed through the morning, which set us up well for tonight. I’m really happy with starting the meet with the relay and ending the meet with another relay, since our relays were really good. It just seemed like everybody was a little more into the meet tonight. We just have to keep that energy going for the rest of the meet.”

The Jayhawks began the day by claiming first place in the 200 freestyle relay, racing to a time of 1:35.93. The relay team consisted of freshman Ainsley Dillon, senior Autumn Looney, super-senior Dewi Blose and senior Keyla Brown. Kansas has now won this event at all four meets this season.

Junior Ellie Wehrmann claimed the next top-three finish for Kansas, finishing in second with a time of 2:04.78 in the 200 individual medley. Senior Keyla Brown then placed in the 50 freestyle, securing a third-place finish with a time of 23.49 seconds.

Day one ended on a high note, as the Jayhawks were able to claim first place in the 400 medley relay. The team of junior Claudia Dougan, freshman Lydia Lafferty, freshman Molly Robinson and sophomore Lezli Sisung raced to a time of 3:42.18.

Kansas will move on to day two of the Kansas Classic on Saturday. Prelims will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT and finals will start at 6:00 p.m. CT at the Capitol Federal Natatorium. The Kansas Classic will conclude Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

