🎾 Kansas Competes at the Duel in the Desert

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Kansas women’s tennis completed the first two days of the Duel in the Desert in Indian Wells, California, where the Jayhawks competed in a hidden duel format, facing off against Texas Tech on Friday and Georgia on Saturday.

The Jayhawks had a series of successful singles performances in the Duel in the Desert on Friday, as the Jayhawks notched five victories on Friday. Senior Carmen Roxana Manu defeated Yekaterini Dimitrichenko in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, while Tamari Gagoshidze defeated Metka Komac 6-4, 6-2. Kansas’ Maria Titova topped Olivia Peet, 7-5, 6-1 and Mariana Manyoma Velasquez took down Arina Oreshchenkova 6-3, 6-4. Freshman Silva Maria Costache put together a convincing performance by defeating Camryn Stepp 6-0, 6,0.

Kansas won three of its four doubles matches on Friday, with Ngounoue/Janse Van Vuuren defeating Dimitrichenko/Tiglea, 7-5, while Manu/Massey topped Stepp/Peet, 6-2. Manyoma Velasquez/Constache claimed the last doubles victory for KU, 6-4. Titova/Gagoshidze fell to Sayfetdinova/Komac, 2-6.

After a strong start on the first day of the Duel in the Desert, Kansas fell in all three doubles matches on Saturday to Georgia. Ngounoue/Van Vuuren lost to Mai Nirundorn/Guillermina Grant, 2-6. Titova/Gagoshidze fell to Mell Reasco/Meg Kowalski, 1-6. Manu/Massey lost to Ania Hertel/Dasha Vidmanova, 2-6.

Georgia continued its strong performance with wins in singles, as Massey lost to Grant 3-6, 3-6, Ngounoue lost to Reasco 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, Titova lost to Vidmanova 1-6, 3-6, Manu lost to Hertel 4-6, 0-6, Gagoshidze lost to Kowalski 0-6, 4-6, Van Vuuren lost to Lopata 1-6, 1-6, Velasquez lost to Nirundorn 4-6, 1-6.

Kansas will continue its action on the final day of the Duel in the Desert on Sunday beginning at 12:45 p.m. CT. Results will be posted to KUathletics.com following the conclusion of each day.

