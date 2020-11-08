🎾 Kansas Completes Competition at Fall Series Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas women’s tennis team closed its 2020 fall campaign this weekend at the Fall Series Championship on Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

“This event was a great event and a great way to end our fall season,” said Kansas head coach Todd Chapman. “We definitely have positives to take away from our play, and also go into our short offseason with a clear idea of what we need to work on. We will take a couple of days off and get back to work in preparation for our spring season.”

The Jayhawks started the day in doubles consolations with Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeating Kansas State’s Anna Turco and Ioana Gheorghita by the score of 6-1.

In singles, Lagarde and Deming both finished in third place in their respective flights. Lagarde beat Iowa State’s Maty Cancini 7-6 (5), 6-2, while Deming downed Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Vasiliki Karvouni placed second after falling to Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet in the flight three championship match, 6-4, 6-0.