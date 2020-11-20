🏐 Kansas Completes Sweep of Texas Tech With Four-Set Victory Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind 17 kills from graduate senior Jenny Mosser and a career-high 31 digs from sophomore libero Kennedy Farris, Kansas volleyball (5-9) completed a sweep of Texas Tech (5-11) with a four-set victory, 25-17, 27-29, 25-17, 25-20, at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Friday evening. The victory was Kansas’ first series sweep of the season.

Both teams concluded their 2020 fall season with Kansas improving to 5-9, while Texas Tech moved to 5-11. Kansas won its last two, three of its last four and four of its last six matches of the fall season.

The opening set was tied at 4-4 when KU went on a 3-0 run kicked off by a Mosser ace. The Jayhawks would never relinquish the three-point advantage the rest of the set and built a 19-12 lead. Texas Tech cut the lead to 21-17, yet the Jayhawks scored the last four points to claim the set 25-17, with freshman Elisa McGhie killing the set winner. McGhie led KU with 10 assists for the set. Freshman Caroline Crawford paced KU with five kills and one ace in the opening set, while Farris had eight digs. Crawford would end the match with 12 kills, one block solo and four block assists.

Kansas took control of the second set building an 18-12 lead which included four kills from Mosser. Texas Tech came roaring back and took the lead at 22-21. The set then had six ties down the stretch before Texas Tech won the battle, 29-27, on its fourth set-winning attempt.

Kansas used a balanced attack to go up 10-4 in the third set. Elnady posted three kills, while Crawford and Mosser had two each in the home team building the six-point lead. The Jayhawks never let the score get closer than four points and once again dominated down the stretch scoring five of the final six points in the 25-17 set win. Mosser had three of her eight kills for the set in the final four points, including the set clincher.

With the fourth set score at 9-7 in favor of KU, the Jayhawks bolstered their lead scoring six-straight points to go up 15-7. Texas Tech chipped away at the lead but KU scored four of the final six points to win the set 25-20. Elnady posted her third kill and second ace of the set to end the match. She had three of her eight kills for the match in the fourth set. Crawford had three kills in the set, while Mosser notched two kills.

NOTES

The Kansas-Texas Tech series moved to 34-17 in favor of the Jayhawks. KU has now won three-straight matches against the Red Raiders.

Kennedy Farris recorded a career-high 31 digs, surpassing the 25 she dug the night before, also against Texas Tech.

KU won the first set 25-17, marking the fifth time this season that KU has won the first set.

Jenny Mosser led the team with 17 kills.

Caroline Crawford recorded her fifth match of the season with 10-or-more kills.

The Jayhawks improved to 3-1 in four-set matches this season.

Prior to the match, Kansas recognized its two senior managers – Timmy Intondi (Frisco, Texas) and David Parks (Leawood, Kan.)

UP NEXT

The 2020 fall season has concluded for Kansas. With the worldwide pandemic, the Jayhawks will continue to play in the spring with one final Big 12 series at TCU. Date and time for the KU-TCU matches have not been announced.