🏐 Kansas Concludes Big 12 Play at TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (6-10, 5-9 Big 12) travels to Fort Worth, Texas to conclude Big 12 play against TCU (1-12, 1-9 Big 12) with a two-match series March 12-13. The Jayhawks last played Friday, March 5, sweeping NCAA qualifier Texas State.

Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford each tied for the team lead with nine kills, while Elise McGhie aided the Kansas offense to a .418 attack percentage. McGhie added five kills and four digs on the night.

The Jayhawks have split the first two matches of the spring, and are led on offense by Jenny Mosser. Mosser is the team leader with a 3.36 kills per set and has amassed 106 digs this season. Mosser is third on the team in digs behind Kansas’ libero Kennedy Farris (186) and Molly Schultz (134). Ayah Elnady is fourth on the team with 105 digs, while second in total kills (141) and kills per set (2.39). Crawford continues to be a force in the middle for Kansas, tallying 118 kills for third best on the team, while averaging 1.09 blocks per set. Szabo topped the 100-kill plateau against Texas State and is fourth on the team with 103 this season.

OPPONENT PREVIEW: TCU

TCU (1-12, 1-9 Big 12) earned its lone win of the season against Texas Tech Oct 8, beating the Red Raiders in four sets. The Horned Frogs have played three spring matches and are 1-9 in sets won. TCU last played March 5, falling to Oklahoma in three sets.

Julia Adams leads the TCU offense, averaging 3.78 kills per set, and is one of two Horned Frogs with over 100 total kills (151). Joining Adams in the 100-kill club is Afedo Manyang, who has 114 kills and averages 2.65 kills per set. McKenzie Nichols has 473 assists on the season, averaging 10.28 per set, while ranking third on the team in digs per set (1.93). Dani Dennison boasts 4.14 digs per set, while Kate Georgiades is second with 2.20 digs per set. Katie Clark (0.76) and MyKayla Myers (0.68) are the blocking leaders for the Horned Frogs, each tallying 25-or-more blocks this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads to Wichita to play the Wichita State Shockers March 18 at 6 p.m.