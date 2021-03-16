⛳️ Kansas Concludes First Spring Tournament of 2021

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – In the final round of the Briar’s Creek Invitational Tuesday, the Kansas women’s golf team improved nearly 19 strokes from its first round, carding a 10-over 298.

Darkness had the 18-team field play some extra holes Tuesday morning to finish round two prior to starting the third and final round at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek. KU improved its second-round score by 10 shots with a 307 and shaved off nine more strokes in the final round with a 298. The Jayhawks finished the event with a three-round score of 922. Host College of Charleston won the event, edging runner-up Miami (Fla.) by one shot, 873-874.

Three Jayhawks carded a 2-over 74 in Tuesday’s final round. For junior Sera Tadokoro, it was her second 74 of the tournament as she was KU’s top finisher at 34th with a three-round score of 228 (+10). Tadokoro recorded nine birdies in her three rounds, including three on Tuesday. Sophomore Lauren Heinlein also shot a 74 in the third round, her lowest 18 of the event, and finished tied for 50th with a 229 (+13). Junior Aristelle Acuff was the third KU 74 for the final round, which was also her lowest round of the tourney.

In her first collegiate tournament, freshman Hanna Hawks drained a 55-foot putt, and eagled the par-five 10th hole. She went on to shoot a 76 Tuesday, her best 18 of the tournament. Hawks’ eagle was one of nine on hole No. 10 for the three-round event. Playing in just her second event of 2020-21, sophomore Abby Glynn ended her second round Tuesday morning with a 76, which was her low round at the event.

College of Charleston’s Viktoria Hund won medalist honors with a three-round 210 (-6), which was two shots ahead of runner-up Aneka Seumanutafa of Ohio State.

Kansas will play its second event of the spring at the Clemson Invitational, March 26-28, at The Reserve at Lake Keowee, in Lake Keowee, South Carolina.