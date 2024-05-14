🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Concludes Second Round of NCAA Regionals

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up the second round of the NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional at The Farms Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting a team score of 298 (+18) to remain in 11th place at +35 for the tournament.

All teams in the field are above par. North Florida leads the pack at +3, followed by California (+4), West Virginia (+5), Oklahoma State (+6) and Oklahoma (+8) to round out the top five.

“We got off to a nice start today but struggled the last few holes of our first nine,” head coach Jamie Bermel said after the second round. “We really struggled on the last nine holes. This golf course will test every part of your game, and certainly your patience.”

Kansas was paced on the day by a two-over round of 72 from senior Cecil Belisle. Belisle picked up a birdie on hole 11, his second hole of the round, then allowed just three bogeys the rest of the day on a difficult championship course. Tied for 39th, Belisle sits +7 after making par on his final six holes of the second round.

Freshman Max Jelinek continues to lead the Jayhawks in scoring for the event, tied for 25th at +5 after a four-over round of 74 on Tuesday. Jelinek picked up a birdie on holes 6 and 11 and the Czech Republic native is competing like a seasoned veteran.

“I thought Max was very steady again today, with the exception of one hole,” Bermel added. “We need to play with some confidence and grit in the final round.”

Senior Gunnar Broin was -2 through his first 12 holes of the day, before allowing a hand full of bogeys on his card for a four-over round of 74. Broin carded a birdie on holes 1, 14 and 18 and is T53 at +11 for the regional.

Senior Davis Cooper shot a 78 (+8) and is T55 at +12.

Sophomore Will King is T70 at +17.

CURRENT STANDINGS

T25. Jelinek, +5

T39. Belisle, +7

T53. Broin, +11

T55. Cooper, +12

T70. King, +17

THE FINAL ROUND

Kansas will tee it up for the third and final round Wednesday, May 15 at 11:25 a.m. CT on hole 10. The 11-seeded Jayhawks will be paired with Chattanooga and Wright State for a second-consecutive day. Live scoring for the final round will be available through Golfstat. Fans can also keep up with live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter (X) account.