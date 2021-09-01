🏐 Kansas Continues Road Swing in Nashville

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball continues the 2021 season at the LUV Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 2-4. KU will play host Lipscomb on Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. (Central), Wake Forest on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. and No. 15 Western Kentucky Sept. 4, at 12 p.m. All three matches will be played in Allen Arena on the Lipscomb campus. The Lipscomb contest will be televised on ESPN+ and all matches will have live stats at KUAthletics.com.

Kansas is 0-2 on the season after its 3-0 loss at No. 8 Purdue on Aug. 29. The Jayhawks dropped their opener to Loyola Marymount, 3-1, on Aug. 28 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Lipscomb is 1-1 on the year falling to Houston, 3-2 on Aug. 27, and defeating Big 12 foe Oklahoma, 3-1 on Aug. 28. Wake Forest takes a 3-0 record to Nashville with 3-0 sweeps of UNC-Wilmington, Furman and North Alabama last weekend. Western Kentucky is also 3-0 with wins against Oakland (3-0), No. 25 Notre Dame (3-0) and Loyola (3-1) at South Bend, Indiana, last weekend.

Through two matches, Kansas super-senior Jenny Mosser leads the team with 21 kills. Mosser is tied for second on the team with 14 digs, along with freshman Caroline Bien, who has 11 kills. Junior Kennedy Farris leads KU with 21 digs. Redshirt-senior Anezka Sazbo is second in kills with 14 and she has five total blocks. Freshman London Davis has 12 kills, while sophomore Caroline Crawford and Bien have 11 kills each. KU has used a two-setter system with sophomore Elisa McGhie leading the team with 37 assists and graduate Sara Nielsen is next with 24. McGhie has 11 digs through two matches, while Nielsen has 10. Senior Rachel Langs leads KU with nine total blocks, including two solo.

Kansas is 2-1 all-time against Lipscomb with the last meeting in on Aug. 29, 2014, a 3-2 Lipscomb win in Lawrence in the second round of the Jayhawk Invitational. Kansas won the first two match ups, 3-1 on Sept. 4, 2009, in the first round of the Jayhawk Invitational in Lawrence, and 3-1 on Aug. 27, 2010, in the opening round of the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kansas will be facing Wake Forest for the first time in volleyball.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 versus Western Kentucky all-time with the first meeting a 3-0 win on Sept. 13, 1991, in Lawrence in the opening round of the Jayhawk Classic. The most recent meeting was a KU 3-0 victory on Aug. 29, 2003, in the opening round of the Northern Illinois Tournament in DeKalb, Illinois.

Following the LUV Invitational, Kansas opens its home portion of the 2021 season when it hosts Kansas Invitational, Sept. 9-11, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU will play Delaware Sept. 9, Wichita State Sept. 10 and Kent State Sept 11.