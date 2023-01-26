👟 Kansas Cross Country Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Recognition

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2022 cross country individual and team academic awards Thursday, with both of the Kansas men’s and women’s teams earning All-Academic team honors and Chandler Gibbens earning All-Academic individual honors.

To be eligible for the award, a team must have a minimum 3.00 cumulative grade point average (GPA), while individuals must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and have qualified for either the national championship meet or finished top-five at their respective conference championship.

Kansas’ men’s team completed the fall semester with a 3.61 team cumulative GPA, earning the All-Academic distinction for the 13th-consecutive year. On the women’s side, the KU women registered a 3.62 team GPA for their 14th-straight season being recognized.

In addition, Kansas’ Chandler Gibbens earned All-Academic Individual honors, as he holds a 3.61 cumulative GPA in political science. It is Gibbens’ first time receiving USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.