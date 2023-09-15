👟 Kansas Cross Country Heads to Lincoln for Saturday Meet

The meet will begin at 10 a.m. CT as the men will compete in the 8K, followed by the women running the 5K at 10:50 a.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams are slated to compete at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska this Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Mahoney Park Golf Course.

"It's a great opportunity to see where we are and see how we have progressed as a team. One of the things we have to focus on is keeping our pack tight and we're going to put that plan into action."

Representing the men’s side is Gabe Birkmeier, AJ Green, Cale Littrell, Tanner Newkirk, TJ Robinson, Sawyer Schmidt, Christopher Stone, Tanner Talley, Treyson True, Quenton Wallon, Peter Walsdorf and Garrett Wilmes. This group was ranked No. 6 in the Midwest region by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) in the preseason poll.

Two weeks ago at the Bob Timmons Classic held in Lawrence, the men’s cross country team took home first place as they swept the podium in the 6K defeating the visitors Kansas City, Kansas State and Oral Roberts. Newkirk placed first, Littrell placed second and Talley placed third. Both Newkirk and Littrell earned new personal-records as well.

Racing for Kansas on the women’s side will be Makenna Anderson, Caroline Burrow, Addie Coppinger, Delaney Fitzgerald, Caroline Giles, Kenadi Krueger, Lona Latema, Alyson Moore, Eden Schwarz, Abigail Street and Tori Wingrove.

Krueger and Coppinger led the squad to a second-place finish at the Bob Timmons Classic, both earning personal-records at the meet. Wingrove and Burrow also recorded new personal-records and placed seventh and 14th.

Kansas athletes that will be competing unattached include Hobbs Campbell, Madeline Carter, Bethany Druse, Laya Erickson, Isaac Graff, Ryo Higuchi, Lenny Njoroge, Carter Stewart and Jack Weber.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans are encouraged to follow along the official Kansas Track & Field/Cross Country Twitter and Instagram accounts for live updates throughout the meet. Live results will also be provided by Black Squirrel Timing.