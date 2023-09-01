👟 Kansas Cross Country Ready for Home Opener Saturday Morning

The meet will begin with the men running the 6K at 9 a.m. CT, followed by the women running the 5K at 9:45 a.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to compete in its season opening meet on Saturday morning, the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm.

"We're very excited about seeing where we are and also seeing how we can improve. The first meet is always important for things like this, so we are definitely looking forward to getting started."

The Kansas men’s cross country team comes into its first meet ranked as the sixth-best team in the Midwest Region by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The men’s team will be represented by Gabe Birkmeier, Cale Littrell, Tanner Newkirk, TJ Robinson, Sawyer Schmidt, Christopher Stone, Tanner Talley, Treyson True, Quenton Wailon and Garrett Wilmes in the season opener.

Makenna Anderson, Caroline Burrow, Addison Coppinger, Delaney Fitzgerald, Caroline Giles, Kenadi Krueger, Lona Latema, Aaliyah Moore, Alyson Moore, Eden Schwarz and Tori Wingrove will compete for the Jayhawks in the women’s 5k.

There are also six Jayhawks on the men’s team (Campbell Hobbs, Isaac Graff, Ryo Higuchi, Lenny Njoroge, Carter Stewart and Jack Weber) and four women (Madeline Carter, Bethany Druse, Laya Erickson and Abigail Street) running unattached.

Last season at the Bob Timmons Classic, the men’s side claimed a first-place finish behind a strong pace set by Chandler Gibbens, racing to a time of 18:21.63 in the 6K and placing first individually. On the women’s side, Latema placed first in the 5K after crossing the finish line in 17:28.74.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Live results will be available via Black Squirrel Timing throughout the duration of the races.

Fans are also encouraged to follow the official Kansas Track & Field and Cross Country Twitter account for updates throughout the Bob Timmons Classic.