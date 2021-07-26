👟 Kansas Cross Country Unveils 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2021 NCAA cross country season is drawing near as the Kansas cross country team unveiled its schedule on Monday, which consists of six meets, including the season-opening Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm on September 4.

The Bob Timmons Classic kicks off a schedule of six meets that spans five states, as the Jayhawks finish their 2021 season at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20.

After opening the season on their home course, the Jayhawks will travel to Columbia, Missouri to compete in the Gans Creek Classic on October 1, before competing at the Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida on October 15.

Kansas will then set its sights on the postseason, as KU travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, the site of the 2021 Big 12 Championship on October 29.

The Jayhawks will then head north to Iowa City, Iowa to compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional on November 12, which serves as a qualifier for the NCAA Championships on November 20. Last season, senior Ben Butler earned a bid to the NCAA Championships, where he represented the KU men on the National stage for the first time since 2016.