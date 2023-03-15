Open Search
Softball

📸 Kansas Defeats Tulsa in Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 left handed pitcher/infielder Kasey Hamilton #24 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 catcher/utility player Lyric Moore #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks outfielder Aynslee Linduff #39 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 utility player Sara Roszak #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 infielder Kaitlyn Gee #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 third baseman/short stop Ashlyn Anderson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks left handed pitcher/infielder Kasey Hamilton #24 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 infielder Haleigh Harper #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 utility player Hailey Cripe #41 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 15, 2023 right handed pitcher/first baseman Savanna DesRochers #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game one of the Kansas vs Tulsa doubleheader Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
