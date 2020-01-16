🥽 Kansas Defeats William Jewell 128-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving defeated William Jewell 128-68 inside Robinson Natatorium on Thursday, Jan. 16. The win gives the Jayhawks their fifth dual meet victory of the season and moves them to 5-1 overall.

Kansas came out fast from the start, winning the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:44.25. The team would finish the night with 12 first-place finishes out of a possible 13.

Senior Jenny Nusbaum led the way for the Jayhawks as she finished with two first-place finishes on the night. She won both the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:12.92) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.61). Joining her was freshman Jiayu Chen who claimed first place in both the 1-meter (290.03) and the 3-meter (320.48) diving events.

