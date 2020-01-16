🥽 Kansas Defeats William Jewell 128-68
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving defeated William Jewell 128-68 inside Robinson Natatorium on Thursday, Jan. 16. The win gives the Jayhawks their fifth dual meet victory of the season and moves them to 5-1 overall.
Kansas came out fast from the start, winning the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:44.25. The team would finish the night with 12 first-place finishes out of a possible 13.
Senior Jenny Nusbaum led the way for the Jayhawks as she finished with two first-place finishes on the night. She won both the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:12.92) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.61). Joining her was freshman Jiayu Chen who claimed first place in both the 1-meter (290.03) and the 3-meter (320.48) diving events.
KEY RACE RESULTS
- The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Carly Straight) claimed first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:44.25.
- Lauryn Parrish touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:52.49.
- Manning claimed first-place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.27.
- In the 200-yard individual medley, it was Katy Schlies who took home the first-place finish with a final time of 2:10.68.
- Elizabeth Amato-Hanner touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing with a final time of 56.53.
- Autumn Looney won the 100-yard freestyle after finishing in 52.88 seconds.
- Dewi Blose claimed gold in the 100-yard backstroke after finishing the race in 56.77 seconds.
- Dannie Dilsaver touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:05.29.
- Jiayu Chen won both the 1-meter (290.03) and the 3-meter (320.48) events.
UP NEXT
- Kansas will stay home to host Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.