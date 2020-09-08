🏈 Kansas Depth Chart | By The Numbers

For more about the depth chart, and notes leading into the season opener vs. Coastal Carolina, click here.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks released their first depth chart of the season Monday, Sept. 7 to open the first game week of the season. KU is slated to play Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m., on FS1. Find out more about the Jayhawks’ depth chart and key notes prior to the season opener below.

"“We’re pretty excited. We’re excited in the fact that there is a number of freshman who will play significant football for us and I really can’t wait to see what they do for us this year.”"

6.0 – Pooka Williams Jr., KU’s starting running back the previous two seasons, holds a 6.0-yard per rushing attempt average and enters the 2020 seasons with back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons. Williams is the first Jayhawk to rush for 2,000+ yards in his first two seasons since Gale Sayers.

11 – Malik Clark, the starting left tackle for the Jayhawks, started 11 games last season and brings the most experience in a starting role to the unit. Clark was named Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team, and has started 22 games in his career. Chris Hughes, a senior from Harker Heights, Texas, has 18 starts in 34 career games, and will compete with Adagio Lopeti for the starting role at right guard.

13 – Kansas has 13 freshmen listed on the two-deep depth chart, including true freshman Karon Prunty as a starting cornerback. Prunty enters his first season with the Jayhawks as a three-star recruit and is from Portsmouth, Virginia. Four freshman are listed in the offensive line two-deep, the most of any position group.

15 – Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson Jr., have a combined 15 receiving touchdowns from last season with the starting duo amassing 1,558 receiving yards in 2019. Parchment was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, while true freshmen Steven McBride and Lawrence Arnold were listed on the two-deep.

8+22 – Kyle Mayberry and brother Duece Mayberry are playing hand-in-hand at cornerback with Kyle filling the staring spot and Duece backing him up. Kyle, a senior for the Jayhawks, started six games last season and finished with a career-high 41 tackles.

26 – Long snapper Logan Klusman, a three-year letterwinner for the Jayhawks, earned the starting role for 2020 after having appeared in nine games last season and 26 in his career. Klusman was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List and a Fourth Team Preseason All-American by Rubio Long Snapping to start the 2020 season.

47 – Kyle Thompson is back in the starting punter role for the Jayhawks. Thompson, a Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List honoree, punted 47 times for 2,358 yards in 2019 en route to being named Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

56 – Gavin Potter, a sophomore, is the Jayhawks’ leading returning tackler with 56 tackles last season with eight starts and 12-games played. Kyron Johnson, the 2020 starter at linebacker, started all 12 games last season and is the second-leading tackler from 2019, amassing 55 total tackles last season. Johnson also recorded a team-high 5.5 tackles-for-loss, totaling 22 yards, and is backed up by true freshman Alonso Person, while Potter is second on the depth chart behind Dru Prox at linebacker.