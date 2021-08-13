⚽️ Kansas Dominates Kansas City in 2-1 Exhibition Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas outshot Kansas City 29-1 and won the time of possession 61 percent to 31 percent in its 2-1 exhibition victory Friday evening at Rock Chalk Park.

Kansas dominated the first half outshooting Kansas City, 17-0 with five shots on goal. KU would continue its run by outshooting the Roos 12-1 in the second half.

“Obviously we need to work on finishing,” KU head coach Mark Francis said following the victory. “I thought we created some really good opportunities. In the attacking third, I thought there were some really good things happening. We had seven or eight players off the bench that gave us some really good minutes. Overall, there were a lot of positives to take away from the match and definitely some areas we need to work on prior to Thursday’s game.”

The Jayhawks struck first in the fourth minute of the contest when sophomore Moira Kelley scored a goal in front of the net on a pass from fellow sophomore Kate Dreyer.

Freshman forward Maggie Gagne put Kansas up 2-0 in the 17th minute when she netted a goal from the left side on a pass from senior Italia Bradley. Gagne led all players with six shots for the contest, including two on goal. KU senior Rylan Childers recorded four shots, while sophomore Shira Elinav had three.

Kansas City cut KU’s lead in half on its lone shot of the night in the opening moments of the second half.

Kansas will officially open the 2021 season when it plays host to Drake, Thursday, August 19, at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.