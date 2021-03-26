⚾ Kansas Drops Big 12 Opener to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas offense was kept at bay Friday night in an 11-0 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 opener at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Jayhawks fell to 13-7 on the season and 0-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia moved to 9-8 and 1-0. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Jayhawks, who have still won 10 of their last 12.

Ryan Cyr started on the bump for Kansas and pitched through five and 2/3 innings. The righty gave up six runs while striking out one on 80 total pitches. He fell to 3-2 on the season.

West Virginia attacked first, scoring two quick runs in the bottom of the second and then scoring crooked numbers in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a dominant 11-0 lead into the top of the ninth.

The Kansas offense was stymied by West Virginia left-hander Jackson Wolf, who pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks, while striking out eight to lower his season ERA to 1.93. The Jayhawks attempted a rally in the top of the ninth, getting runners on second and third with two outs, but a strikeout ended the game.

Right fielder Jack Wagner had a double and a sacrifice bunt for the Jayhawks. Left fielder Brett Vosik finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

The same two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1 p.m., CT to complete the three-game series. Kansas will send junior right-hander Cole Larsen to the mound. Larsen leads the Big 12 Conference in innings pitched and strikeouts. Left-hander Eli Davis will start the second game, which will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.