⚾ Kansas Drops Iowa Series Finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Kansas (7-10) dropped the final game of the series to Iowa (10-5), 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

Steve Washilewski earned his second start of the season and pitched three and 2/3 innings, giving up three runs before handing the ball to Gabriel Sotomayor.

Sotomayor pitched his longest outing of the season, throwing two and 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Nathan Barry and Blake Goldsberry each added their own scoreless relief inning with Barry pitching the seventh and Goldsbery the eighth.

After the Hawkeyes scored their first run in the bottom of the first, the Kansas defense and pitching staff held Iowa scoreless through the next two innings.

In the top of the fourth, Anthony Tulimero singled to center and a single to left by Blaine Ray tied the game at one run. Iowa tallied two more runs in the bottom half of the inning, pushing its lead to two runs.

The Kansas offense threatened many times but was unable to drive in any additional runs, falling to the Hawkeyes, 3-1.

Tulimero finished 2-for-3 on the day, extending his hit streak to seven games.

HOW KANSAS SCORED

T4 – Anthony Tulimero laced a one-out single to center field and was driven in on a single to left field by Blaine Ray.

NOTES

Gabriel Sotomayor pitched his longest outing of the season, throwing two and 1/3 scoreless innings and tallying two strikeouts.

Blake Ebo recorded his first double of the season.

Steve Washilewski earned his second start of the season.

Anthony Tulimero extended his team-best hitting streak to seven games.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Lawrence, Kansas to host Cincinnati March 13-15 at Hoglund Ballpark. Games are scheduled to be televised on the Big 12 Network on ESPN+.