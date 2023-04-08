🥎 Kansas Drops Final Game of Oklahoma State Series

LAWRENCE, Kan.- Kansas fell to No. 2 Oklahoma State 7-0 on Saturday in the final game of the three-game series at a sold-out Arrocha Ballpark.

KU fell to (19-17, 1-5 Big 12) and the second-ranked Cowgirls improved to (35-3, 6-0 Big 12).

The Jayhawks got down early in the top of the first, as the Cowgirls hit a sacrifice-fly with runners on second and third. The visitors followed that up with a pair doubles and a single, extending the lead to 4-0.

Oklahoma State opened the top of the second inning with a solo home run to right field. OSU added more to its lead, scoring three more off of four singles and giving taking a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore starting pitcher Katie Brooks allowed four runs on four hits, before Kasey Hamilton came on in relief. Continuing her stellar outing in game two of the series, Hamilton kept the pitching performance going in game three as she struck out the side in the top of the third inning totaling six strikeouts and three earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh went 2-for-3 on the day for the Jayhawks. Limbaugh went 1-for-4, and had one RBI in game one, went 2-for-4 in game two, and in the final game added two more hits to cap off the series. She produced two multi-hit games this weekend and has four this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas (19-17, 1-5 in Big 12) takes on No. 9 Texas (32-8-1, 5-3 in Big 12) in Austin at Red & Charline McCombs Field in a three-game set, April 14-16 on the Longhorn Network.