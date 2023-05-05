🥎 Kansas Drops First Game of Iowa State Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In front of a sold out crowd of 1,130, the Jayhawks fell to Iowa State 3-1 Friday night at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas dropped to 23-25 (4-12 Big 12), while Iowa State improved to 23-28 (5-11 Big 12).

Junior left hander Kasey Hamilton got the start in the circle. She opened the game on fire, not allowing a hit through the first five innings. Hamilton had command in the circle, striking out seven batters while allowing three hits, three runs and one walk. She fell to 9-10 on the year.

The Cyclones got on the board early. Hamilton hit the first batter with a pitch and threw a wild pitch to advance the runner to second base. After two groundouts, Iowa State found themselves with a 1-0 lead without a hit in the top of the first.

Neither team was able to get its offense going. The Jayhawks recorded their first hit in the bottom of the second, after sophomore designated player Olivia Bruno smacked a single through the right side. She was left stranded at first.

KU was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. After back-to-back outs, junior first baseman Savanna DesRochers hit her third triple of the season down the right field line to put a runner in scoring position for the first time. In the next at-bat, senior center fielder Shayna Espy drew a walk, opening the door for an RBI single from senior shortstop Haleigh Harper. Kansas took a 1-1 tie into the top of the sixth.

In the top of the sixth, Iowa State opened the frame with two flyouts to center. However, Iowa State got their first hit of the game, a single to center. ISU brought on a pinch runner who was able to steal second. The Cyclones would follow the single with back-to-back doubles, adding two runs to their tally to make the score 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

That was enough for the win, as KU was unable to mount a comeback. Bruno, DesRochers and Harper each recorded a hit in the defeat.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Ellie Spelhaug (6-7)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (9-10)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

NOTES

With her second strikeout of the game, Kasey Hamilton surpassed 250 career strikeouts.

Savanna DesRochers hit her third triple of the season, a new season best.

UP NEXT

Kansas will compete against Iowa State in its second game of the series tomorrow, May 6, at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen live on the Jayhawk Radio Network.