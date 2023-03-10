🥎 Kansas Drops First Two Games of the Jayhawk Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan.– The Kansas softball team opened the home portion of its schedule on Friday, but dropped back-to-back contests against No. 12 Stanford and Central Arkansas at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks fall to 12-10, while Stanford moves to 22-2 and Central Arkansas moves to 15-6.

Game One: Kansas 0, No. 12 Stanford 9 (Final/5)

In the first game of the day, Kansas fell behind early with a two-run deficit in the top of the first. Freshman outfielder Presley Limbuagh tallied her first hit of the day in the bottom of the inning, however the Jayhawks remained scoreless.

Junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton held No. 12 Stanford scoreless in the third. In the bottom of the third inning, senior center fielder Shayna Espy singled to shortstop to get the Jayhawks started, but Stanford was again able to limit the Jayhawks offense and hold the Jayhawks off the scoreboard.

The Cardinal added seven runs to their score in the bottom of the fourth and Kansas would remain scoreless through five and fall to No. 12 Stanford, 9-0.

Game Two: Kansas 0, Central Arkansas 13 (Final/5)

In the nightcap, Central Arkansas hopped on the board first with four runs on five hits and one Kansas error in the first inning.

The Bears continued their strong play with a three-run home run to center field to increase their lead 7-0 over the Jayhawks in the second inning. Central Arkansas extended their lead 9-0, scoring two runs to complete the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Bears added three more runs to their lead to go up 12-0. The Jayhawks tallied their first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth, with Presley Limbaugh singling to first.

The Bears added one more to their score in the fifth inning and defeated Kansas 13-0 in five innings.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will compete against Central Arkansas (3:00 p.m. CT) and South Dakota State (5:30 p.m. CT) in day two of the Jayhawk Invitational. Follow along the official Kansas Softball Twitter Page for updates regarding weather.