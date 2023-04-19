🥎 Kansas Drops Midweek Contest Wednesday Night

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas softball team fell to Missouri 4-3 in a midweek matchup Wednesday night at Mizzou Softball Complex.

The Jayhawks fell to an even 20-20 on the season, while Missouri improved to 26-20.

Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton got her 18th start in the circle. She threw five innings in which she allowed four hits and three runs, also garnering three strikeouts.

The Jayhawks faced a deficit early. After the first batter of the evening was hit by a pitch, the Tigers hit a two-run home run to left. Hamilton struck out back-to-back batters, but then gave up back-to-back singles, giving MU a 3-0 lead early.

In the top of the third, senior shortstop Haleigh Harper hit her first home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field fence, cutting Mizzou’s lead down to two at 3-1.

The Jayhawks had a chance to get another run across in the top of the fifth. Junior catcher Lyric Moore doubled down the left-field line and stole third. However, KU was unable to get her in, keeping the score at 3-1 Mizzou.

Kansas came back and tied the game in the top of the sixth. Senior center fielder Shayna Espy opened the frame with a single up the middle. Junior utility player Angela Price came on to pinch-run and advanced to second thanks to a sacrifice bunt by freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh. Sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno singled through the left side, putting runners on the corners.

In the next at-bat, Moore hit her second hit of the game, poking one through the right side for an RBI single and keeping runners on the corners. After a stolen base by Moore, freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff hit a hard grounder to short to force an error and to tie the game at three apiece.

Freshman reliever Lizzy Ludwig came on in the circle to start the sixth, in which she allowed two hits and one run. Mizzou took the lead from there and didn’t look back.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks are set to host Big 12 foe Texas Tech in a weekend series, April 21-23, at Arrocha Ballpark.