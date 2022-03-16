⚾️ Kansas Drops Midweek Tilt to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a Wednesday afternoon game at Hammons Field, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Missouri State Bears, 16-1. Missouri State hit five home runs in the game.

The Jayhawks took an early lead with a run in the first inning. Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger led off the game with a bunt single. He went on to steal second and third base and came in to score on a throwing error to give KU a 1-0 lead.

Missouri State responded by tying the game with a run in the bottom of the first. The Bears would go on to score 15 more runs over the course of the game.

Kansas dropped to 7-8 on the season, while Missouri State improved to 8-7.

The Jayhawks will head to Terre Haute, Indiana, to play a three-game weekend series against Indiana State. All three games will be live streamed on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Kansas drew 10 walks against Missouri State, its second consecutive game with double-digit walks. The last time the Jayhawks had at least 10 walks in back-to-back games was May 5-6, 2017 vs. Texas Southern.

• Maui Ahuna has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games dating back to last season.

• Seth Sweet-Chick had a single in the second inning, his first hit of the season.