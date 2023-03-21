🥎 Kansas Drops Road Matchup Tuesday Night

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas softball team fell 9-3 to No. 22 Wichita State Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium.

The Jayhawks move to 17-12, while the Shockers improve to 27-6.

Junior Kasey Hamilton made her 11th start in the circle for Kansas and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts before being relieved in the top of the second inning.

Kansas and Wichita State would mimic each other in the first two innings, with the Jayhawks starting the scoring. With two outs in the top of the first, sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno hit her fifth home run of the year over the right field fence, giving the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead.

The Shockers answered in the bottom half of the first, scoring one run on one hit and one error.

Senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson singled up the middle to get things going in the second. In the next at-bat, freshman outfielder Aynslee Linduff hit a two-run home run to right, her second of the season, to give the Jayhawks a 3-1 lead.

The Shockers again responded. After the first hitter took a walk, Wichita State hit a two-run home run to center, knotting the game at three apiece. Kansas would be held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Each team would be held scoreless for two innings, until Wichita State took the lead in the fifth. The Shockers scored five runs on four hits, while taking advantage of two errors and one walk to take an 8-3 lead after five. WSU added another run on a solo home run in the sixth for the final margin of 9-3.

After coming in for relief in the second, freshman righty Lizzy Ludwig pitched 3.1 innings in which she allowed five runs on five hits, with three walks and one strikeout. Ludwig took the decision and falls to 2-3 on the season.

NOTES

Olivia Bruno hit her fifth home run of the season and 17th of her career. She ended the day with one hit and one RBI. Bruno also extended her hitting streak to six games, her longest hitting streak this season.

Aynslee Linduff hit the second home run of her career in the second inning and collected two RBIs in the contest.

Ashlyn Anderson led the team with two hits, her sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Lyric Moore earned one hit, extending her hitting streak to six games, which is her longest this season.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks have the weekend off, before traveling to Kansas City for a rematch against the Kansas City Roos on Tuesday, March 28th at Urban Youth Academy. Kansas beat KC 8-0 in five innings last Sunday.