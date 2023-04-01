🥎 Kansas Drops Pair of Games Saturday in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Kansas softball team dropped both games of its doubleheader against No. 21 Baylor Saturday at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Kansas fell to 19-14 (1-2 Big 12), while Baylor improves to 27-9 (2-4 Big 12)

GAME ONE: #21 Baylor 3, Kansas 1

The second game of the series saw another pitcher’s duel. Sophomore right-hander Katie Brooks got the start in the circle for Kansas. Brooks pitched all six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and five walks, while also striking out two batters in her 28 batters faced. She fell to 4-3 on the season.

Baylor got a run across in the bottom of the first, thanks to two walks and a double, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead early. They would add a run in the bottom of the second. After Brooks walked the first batter, another batter got on from a catcher’s interference. A fielder’s choice put both runners in scoring position, and the Bears were able to hit a deep sacrifice fly to center, extending their lead to 2-0.

The Jayhawks pieced together some baserunners in the top of the fifth. Freshman outfielder Aynslee Linduff reached first on an error and senior outfielder Peyton Renzi came on to pinch run. Renzi stole second and advanced to third off of a throwing error by the catcher. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper then hit a line drive right back at the pitcher to score Renzi and cut the Bears lead down to 2-1.

Baylor responded to Kansas’ run in the bottom half of the fifth. Brooks walked the first batter of the inning and she advanced to second from a groundout. Brooks hit the next batter and forced a groundout, putting both runners in scoring position. The runner from third scored on a wild pitch to extend Baylor’s lead to 3-1.

Freshman Presley Limbaugh, sophomore Olivia Bruno and Harper all recorded a hit, with Bruno recording the only double of the afternoon.

GAME TWO: #21 Baylor 4, Kansas 0

In another low scoring affair, Baylor was able to score first in the bottom of the second off of a double and a throwing error, taking a 1-0 lead into the third.

Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton got her second start of the series, throwing three innings and allowing three walks, two earned runs and one hit. Hamilton fell to 7-5.

The Bears added two more in the third after a pair of walks and two stolen bases. With runners on second and third, Baylor hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring a run and advancing a runner to third. They added one more run off of a wild pitch.

Freshman right-hander Lizzy Ludwig came on at the start of the fourth. Ludwig tossed two innings in which she allowed one run and three hits.

The Jayhawks held Baylor scoreless until the fifth. With bases loaded, Baylor hit a single through the middle to score a run and extend their lead to 4-0.

Junior right-hander Addison Purvis entered the circle in the bottom of the sixth and was able to get all three batters she faced out.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, junior catcher Lyric Moore hit a double to right-center. After a walk and hit by a pitch, the Jayhawks loaded the bases. KU was unable to push any runs across.

Moore and sophomore second baseman Sara Roszak each recorded a hit in the contest.