🏀 Kansas Drops Road Game at TCU, 73-59

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas women’s basketball fell to TCU on the road, 73-59, on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell and freshman guard Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in scoring with each finishing with 16 points. Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas followed up with 14, while freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin added 11 points along with tying her career-high in assists with six.

In the first quarter, Mitchell scored eight points as Kansas and TCU traded baskets, but the Horned Frogs would take an 18-16 lead into the second quarter. TCU pulled away to a nine-point lead halfway through the second, but Kansas battled back to trail, 37-32, entering halftime.

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs would continue to go back and forth in the third quarter, but thanks to an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter, TCU was able to pull away in the final minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas will be back in Lawrence, Kan., as it preps for No. 6/6 Baylor on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. CT in Allen Fieldhouse.