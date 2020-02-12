🏀 Kansas Drops Road Test Against Texas Tech, 89-72
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas women’s basketball team fell to Texas Tech in its second meeting of the season, 89-72, on the road inside United Supermarket Arena on Wednesday night, Feb. 12.
The Jayhawks drops to 12-11 on the season and 1-11 in Big 12 play, while the Lady Raiders improve to 15-7 on the year and 4-7 in conference play.
Moment of the game
Kansas started an 8-0 run with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter starting with senior Mariane De Carvalho grabbing an offensive rebound and laying it back in. De Carvalho followed that possession by getting the defensive rebound then connecting on a three-pointer on the left-wing. The run was capped off by freshman Zakiyah Franklin who got a steal and was fouled on the fastbreak layup where she converted the free-throw. Texas Tech would answer the run and took a 43-24 lead into halftime.
Stat of the game
23 – The Jayhawks’ bench outscored the Lady Raiders’ 23-15, which is the 18th time the KU bench has scored more than its opponents’ bench. Redshirt-sophomore Emma Merriweather led the charge off the bench with 10 points, which is her career-high in a Kansas uniform, followed by sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell (9) and junior Tina Stephens (4).
Notes
- KU had four players finish in double-figures with Franklin leading the team with 15 points followed by sophomore Aniya Thomas finishing with 13 then Merriweather and De Carvalho each scoring 10.
- All eight Jayhawks that checked into the game recorded a basket in the game.
- Merriweather set her KU career-high with 10 points on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the field as well as a career-high in blocks finishing with four.
- Thomas recorded her first career double-double scoring 13 points and a team-high 10 boards.
- Thomas’ matched her career-high in rebounds grabbing 10 in the game. She recorded 10 rebounds against K-State on Jan. 29.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will be back inside Allen Fieldhouse to host Texas on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. CT, which will be the second game of a doubleheader following the Kansas men’s basketball team. Both games can be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
