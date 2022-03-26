🥎 Kansas Drops Saturday Matchup Against Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball dropped its second game against 23rd-ranked Texas in the opening weekend of Big 12 play on Saturday, falling to the Longhorns 9-2 at Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks now sit at 10-17 overall and 0-2 in conference. Texas moves to 25-9-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

Texas struck first in the top of the first inning as the Longhorns scored four runs, which made for an uphill battle for Kansas throughout the remainder of the game. They added one run in both the top of the second and third to go up 6-0 over the Jayhawks.

Kansas was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third. Madison Hirsch led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Macy Omli then grounded out, which allowed Hirsch to move to third. After getting to third, Hirsch got the Jayhawks on the board after a throwing error by the Longhorn catcher.

Two batters later, Ashlyn Anderson came up to the plate and hit her eighth home run of the season to move the score to 6-2, still in favor of Texas.

Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the seventh when Texas added three more runs to solidify their lead.

Katie Brooks’ record in the circle fell to 3-5 on the season. The Jayhawks were held to just one hit, which was Anderson’s home run in the bottom of the third.

The three-game series will conclude Sunday at noon at Rock Chalk Park.