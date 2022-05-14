⚾️ Kansas Drops Saturday’s Game to No. 20 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell on Saturday afternoon to the No. 20 ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 30-3 at Hoglund Ballpark. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw hit his team-high 12th home run of the season in the second inning.

TCU (31-18, 15-8) got out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Horned Frogs scored five runs in the third inning, four runs in the sixth, seven runs in the seventh, two runs in the eighth and five runs in the ninth.

Upshaw finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Freshman Payton Allen also added a pair of hits and a run scored.

Kansas (20-31, 4-16) will recognize its seniors on Sunday prior to the start of the game against No. 20 TCU at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.