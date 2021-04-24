⚾️ Kansas Drops Second Game of Series to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks fell in the second game of the series against the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, 10-3, on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium.

Cole Larsen got the starting nod for Kansas and pitched through six innings, striking out two.

The Horned Frogs struck first against the Jayhawks, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second.

Kansas got a run back in the following inning off a solo home run by Dylan Ditzenberger.

TCU tallied two more runs in the bottom of the third and proceeded to score a run in the next five innings to take a commanding lead.

The Jayhawks recorded two more runs in the fifth inning. Jack Wagner singled, Blaine Ray walked and Ditzenberger was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Maui Ahuna stepped up to the plate and singled to right, driving in two runs and cutting down TCU’s lead.

Nathan Barry came out of the bullpen in the seventh inning and pitched two innings, giving up only one earned run.

Tony Castonguay pinch hit in the top of the ninth for Kansas and singled. Castonguay made it to second on a TCU error, sparking a late two-out rally. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t convert and ended up falling to the Horned Frogs.

Messinger led the offense for Kansas, going 2-for-4 on the day and recorded his third and fourth hit of the series.