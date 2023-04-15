🥎 Kansas Drops Second Game of the Series Against No. 8 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – In its eighth-straight game against a top-25 opponent, Kansas fell to No. 8 Texas 10-0 in five innings in Austin on Saturday, tying the series at one a piece.

After a nine-run first inning from Texas, the Jayhawks were unable mount a comeback, eventually falling in five innings due to a run-rule.

In the first, the Longhorns scored nine runs off of four singles, three walks, two doubles and a pair of stolen bases. The Jayhawks were unable to retire the first three batters and got their first out of the game with a fielder’s choice.

Freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh produced Kansas’ lone hit, getting an infield single in the top of the first.

Sophomore right hander Katie Brooks got the start in the circle for the Jayhawks. Brooks allowed six runs, three hits and two walks. She was relieved in the first inning by junior utility player Savanna DesRochers.

DesRochers pitched the majority of the game for KU, where she threw 2.2 innings and allowed six hits, four runs and two walks against 17 batters faced. Junior utility player Addison Purvis came into the game after the fourth inning, pitching the final inning of the game.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will have a chance to win the series on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on the Longhorn Network.