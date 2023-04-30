🥎 Kansas Drops Series Finale Against No. 1 Oklahoma Sunday

NORMAN, Okla. – Kansas took an early lead and sophomore Olivia Bruno hit her ninth home run of the season, but KU fell to No. 1 Oklahoma 8-2 in seven innings at Marita Hynes Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Jayhawks dropped to 22-24 (4-11 Big 12) and the No. 1 Sooners improved to 45-1 (15-0 Big 12), clinching the Big 12 regular season title.

The Kansas offense went to work early, scoring its first run of the game in the top of the first. Freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh got on base thanks to an OU error and junior catcher Lyric Moore followed suit, reaching first after getting hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Bruno ripped an RBI single through the left side, giving KU the early 1-0 lead.

After Oklahoma gave up its first run against a conference opponent in nine games, the Sooners responded in the bottom half of the first. With the bases loaded, OU drew a walk to get its first run across. In the next at-bat, the Sooners singled to short to take a 2-1 lead.

Sophomore right-hander Katie Brooks, who tossed a scoreless inning on Saturday, came in relief to start the second.

Oklahoma added three more in the second. The first batter singled and the second batter drew a walk, making way for a three-run home run. Oklahoma led 5-1 heading to the third.

In the top of the third, Bruno recorded her second RBI of the day with a solo shot to left-center, cutting OU’s lead to 5-2. Bruno now has a team-high nine home runs on the season.

The Sooners responded again in the bottom of the third, scoring two more runs off of three walks and two singles, increasing the lead to 7-2.

Junior right-hander Savanna DesRochers came in the circle to start the fourth. She pitched a pair of scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and three walks, also striking out two batters.

After two-straight scoreless innings from the Kansas defense, Oklahoma added another run on the board in the bottom of the sixth. After two singles, OU doubled to the left field gap, increasing its lead to 8-2.

Bruno went 2-3 at the dish with a solo home run and two RBI, and senior right fielder Peyton Renzi also went 2-3 with two singles. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper also recorded a hit in the contest.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Alex Storako (15-0)

Final line: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (9-9)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO

NOTES

Kansas snapped Oklahoma’s streak of nine-straight conference games without allowing a run.

After taking a lead in the first, KU handed OU its first deficit since April 2 at Texas.

Olivia Bruno recorded her sixth multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game after going 2-for-3.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host midweek action at Arrocha Ballpark Wednesday, May 3, against No. 19 Wichita State at 5 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks faced off against the Shockers earlier this season, with WSU defeating KU by a score of 9-3. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.