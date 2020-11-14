🏐 Kansas Drops Series Finale to Iowa State In Four Sets

AMES, Iowa – Despite capturing the first set against the Iowa State Cyclones (3-9), the Kansas Jayhawks (3-9) fell to ISU in fours sets to conclude the two-match series in Hilton Coliseum.

Rachel Langs logged 10 kills for the third-consecutive match, while Jenny Mosser finished with a season-high 17 digs. Lacey Angello recorded 12 digs and finished with double-digit digs for the third-straight match.

Kansas jumped out to an early lead over Iowa State in the first set and maintained its advantage until the set was tied at 18-all. A kill by Anezka Szabo gave Kansas the edge and back-to-back kills by Ayah Elnady pushed KU’s lead to three points at 21-18. Two Jayhawk blocks and two Cyclone attack errors sealed the set for Kansas.

In the second set, the Jayhawks were locked in another back-and-forth battle with the Cyclones. KU gained the lead after a kill by Langs made it 20-19. Iowa State responded and pulled ahead before a kill by Szabo tied it once more at 21. The score was tied again at 23 after an Iowa State service error, but the Cyclones claimed the final two points to earn the set victory.

With the sets tied at one each, Iowa State edged ahead early in the third set and Kansas narrowed the lead to two after a kill by Elnady at 10-8. The Cyclones found their rhythm and earned the third set victory, 25-16. ISU maintained its momentum in the fourth and claimed the fourth set, 25-14.

BECHARD QUOTES

On the match tonight …

Both teams responded well at the start of the match and the first two sets were good volleyball. Iowa State gained momentum in the third set and didn’t let go. We need to do a better job of responding to that.

On players stepping up …

Lacey has been great and a great boost with her serve-receive and her back court defense. We have changed things offensively from a tempo perspective with Langs that has really helped her. We put a lot of pressure on Jenny last night, and she had a great night and there are going to be nights we need to have others step a little more too. We had the set distribution like we wanted it but we didn’t get the kill efficiency where we needed it.

NOTES

Rachel Langs tallied 10 kills for the third-consecutive match and led the Jayhawks in kills.

Jenny Mosser finished with a season-high 17 digs and has three-straight matches with double-digit digs.

Lacey Angello recorded 12 digs and finished with double-digit digs for the third-consecutive match.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to host Texas Tech Nov. 19-20 for the final two home matches of 2020. Both matches are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.