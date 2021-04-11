⚾ Kansas Drops Series Finale to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Kansas baseball fell to Oklahoma in the series finale, 14-3, in seven innings at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Sunday.

The Jayhawks (18-13, 2-7 Big 12) were led at the plate by James Cosentino, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Cosentino tallied both a double and a triple in the loss. Maui Ahuna also pushed a run across and went 1-for-4, while Jack Wagner went 2-for-3.

Four pitchers appeared for Kansas with Eli Davis earning the start. Davis went three innings, while Everhett Hazelwood, Steve Washilewski and Ryan Vanderhi each pitched an inning. Vanderhei went 1-2-3 in the sixth.

Oklahoma (16-13, 3-6 Big 12) jumped out to an early five-run lead after the third inning. The Sooners got on the board again in the fourth with three more runs.

Kansas scored its first run in the fifth. Cosentino led off the inning with a double before a single by Wagner pushed him to third. Two batters later, Ahuna singled to right, allowing Cosentino to score.

OU responded with six more runs in the fifth to push its lead to 14-1.

Kansas tallied a pair in the top of the sixth.

Blaine Ray smacked a double down the left field line to start the inning before Anthony Tulimero singled to put runners on the corners. Cosentino tallied a deep fly ball that bounced behind the OU outfielder, allowing him to clear the bases and reach third.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host Air Force April 13-14 at Hoglund Ballpark.