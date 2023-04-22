🥎 Kansas Drops Series Opener against Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On a windy day at Arrocha Ballpark, the Kansas softball team fell to Texas Tech 6-1 off the back of two Red Raider home runs.

Kansas fell to 20-21 (2-8 Big 12) while Texas Tech improved to 30-17 (4-9 Big 12).

Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton got her 19th start of the season and struck out two batters in 3.1 innings of work. Hamilton allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and falls to 8-7 on the year.

The scoring started in the second for both teams. Texas Tech opened the inning with a solo blast to right field for the first run of the game. Kansas would respond in the bottom half, with junior designated player Savanna DesRochers recording her first triple of the season with one out. On the next pitch, freshman second baseman Hailey Cripe hit a line drive down the left field line for a double, knotting the score at 1-1.

TTU would break the tie in the fourth. After the first batter was walked and the second was hit by a pitch, the Red Raiders would hit a three-run home run to right, making it 4-1 in Tech’s favor.

The Red Raiders wouldn’t look back, scoring two more in the next inning. After a single, an error and a walk to load the bases, TTU hit a sacrifice fly to left and doubled to right, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Kansas had a chance to score in the fifth. Senior center fielder Shayna Espy and freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh both singled in the inning but were left stranded on first and second.

NOTES

Kansas’ pitching staff sat down six batters to strikes, the most since April 8 (vs. Oklahoma State).

Savanna DesRochers tripled for the second time in her career and for the first time since March 25, 2022 vs. Texas.

Freshman Presley Limbaugh increased her hitting streak to three, the highest hitting streak for Kansas.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will play the second game of the series tomorrow, April 23, at 12 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets here, or watch the game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.