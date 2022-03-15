🏀 Kansas Duo Named to NABC All-District 8 Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji and junior Christian Braun have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 8 Team, the NABC announced Tuesday. Agbaji was selected to the first team, while Braun is a second team honoree. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Both Agbaji and Braun are coming off Big 12 Championship All-Tournament selections after guiding Kansas to the tourney title last weekend. Agbaji was named the 2022 Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player. Earlier this month both Agbaji and Braun were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team with Braun garnering first-team honors and Agbaji second team.

Agbaji, the 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year and on most all All-America First Teams, leads the Big 12 and is 25th nationally, in scoring at 19.7 points per game. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (40.5%, 31st nationally) and in three-point field goals made per game (2.8, 42nd nationally).

A four-year starter for KU, Agbaji has etched his name into the Kansas records book. He holds the record for consecutive games of three-point field goals made at 53. He also ranks 18th on the KU career scoring list with 1,570 points, fourth on the three-point field goals made (239) and fourth on three-point field goals attempted (645).

A 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, Braun is second on the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game, which is sixth in the Big 12. The Burlington, Kansas, guard pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game, which is eighth in the conference and he leads the team with 30 blocked shots.

Braun enters the 2022 NCAA Championship with 951 career points. He has made 127 career three pointers and has started 68 of 95 games played while at KU.

Ranked No. 3 in both national polls, Kansas (28-6) is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2022 NCAA Championship. On Thursday, March 17, KU will face the winner of the March 15 play-in game between 16 seeds Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The contest will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be televised TruTV with an 8:57 p.m. CST tip.