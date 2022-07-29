⚾ Kansas Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award, presented by Sports Attack, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Kansas was one of four Big 12 schools (Baylor, Oklahoma State, West Virginia) and one of 113 Division I institutions to receive the honor.

To be recognized, teams had to post a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2021-22 academic year. KU earned a 3.14 cumulative GPA for the 21-22 academic year. Kansas has received the award three times in the last four years.

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA Awards Program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards, such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.