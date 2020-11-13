🏐 Mosser's Performance Leads Kansas Over Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Jayhawks (3-8) topped the Iowa State Cyclones (2-9) in a five-set, back-and-forth battle at Hilton Coliseum. After splitting the first four sets, Kansas pushed the match into extra points and tallied a 17-15 victory to claim the match in the fifth behind another stellar performance by Jenny Mosser.
Mosser tallied a season-high 25 kills, while logging her second-consecutive, double-double performance with a season-high 11 digs. Kennedy Farris started the match as Kansas’ libero and recorded a career-high 20 digs, while Lacey Angello earned her first start of the season, finishing with a season-high 16 digs.
Iowa State jumped out early in the first set against Kansas, but the Jayhawks rallied back, narrowing the Cyclone lead to as little as two at 19-17. The set went back-and-forth until ISU called timeout holding a 24-23 edge, and tallied the set win out of the break.
The second set started right where the first left off, each team trading points until it was tied at 17. A kill by Ayah Elnady and an attack error by Iowa State gave the Jayhawks a two-point edge before Anezka Szabo pushed it to three after an ISU timeout. KU maintained its advantage and won the set on an ace by Elnady.
In the third set, Kansas jumped out early and held an edge over the Cyclones until the set was tied at 20. The Cyclones and Jayhawks tied the set again at 22-all before capturing the final three points of the set.
Down two sets to one, KU found another wave of energy in the fourth, and held a 10-4 edge to start the set. Iowa State did not back down and tied the set at 14-all before Kansas captured the lead for good, winning the set 25-19.
The fifth set started in Iowa State’s favor and the Cyclones edged away at 13-10. A Kansas timeout started to swing the momentum for KU and a kill by Mosser out of the break aided the comeback. KU tied the set at 14-all on an Iowa State attack error and inched ahead a few points later on a service error by ISU. Mosser finished the set and the match with one final attack, earning KU the 17-15 set victory.
BECHARD QUOTES
On the win over Iowa State …
It was disappointing way to start the first set, but we found a way to work ourselves back into it. From there it was back-and-forth, and we made enough plays down the stretch to earn the win. Jenny Mosser had a special effort tonight and we had a lot of good individual efforts – Kennedy Farris had 20 digs, Elise McGhie had 48 assists and Mosser with 25 kills. We had good balance, Rachel Langs had 10 kills and seven blocks. We didn’t lose faith in each other down 13-10 in the fifth set and came back to win it. They have been practicing hard, playing hard and have been coming into the gym every day ready to get after it. We saw some dividends from that tonight.
On mindset and what you have to do in the second match against Iowa State …
You have to do the little things well. We are going to need to have other players step up and help carry the offensive load, and to get a little more balanced. We have a chance to go 2-0 on the road and that doesn’t happen very often in this league. It is a quick turnaround but we will be ready. We were out there a long time tonight but it feels good to get the win.
NOTES
- Mosser tallied season highs in kills (25) and digs (11), while earning her second-consecutive double-double performance.
- Kennedy Farris opened the match as Kansas libero, her first match doing so this season, and finished with a career-high 20 digs.
- Lacey Angello earned her first start of the season and finished with a season-high 16 digs, eclipsing the 13-dig mark she set against Kansas State Oct. 30.
- Rachel Langs finished with 10 kills, tying a season high, which she set in KU’s last match against Kansas State Oct. 30.
- Kansas finished with zero attack errors in the second set, and a match-high .379 attack percentage. KU won the set 25-20.
- Elise McGhie finished with a season-high 48 assists, toping the 47-assist performance against Kansas State Oct. 30.
UP NEXT
Kansas plays its second match of the series at Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum. The match will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.