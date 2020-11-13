🏐 Mosser's Performance Leads Kansas Over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Jayhawks (3-8) topped the Iowa State Cyclones (2-9) in a five-set, back-and-forth battle at Hilton Coliseum. After splitting the first four sets, Kansas pushed the match into extra points and tallied a 17-15 victory to claim the match in the fifth behind another stellar performance by Jenny Mosser.

Mosser tallied a season-high 25 kills, while logging her second-consecutive, double-double performance with a season-high 11 digs. Kennedy Farris started the match as Kansas’ libero and recorded a career-high 20 digs, while Lacey Angello earned her first start of the season, finishing with a season-high 16 digs.

Iowa State jumped out early in the first set against Kansas, but the Jayhawks rallied back, narrowing the Cyclone lead to as little as two at 19-17. The set went back-and-forth until ISU called timeout holding a 24-23 edge, and tallied the set win out of the break.

The second set started right where the first left off, each team trading points until it was tied at 17. A kill by Ayah Elnady and an attack error by Iowa State gave the Jayhawks a two-point edge before Anezka Szabo pushed it to three after an ISU timeout. KU maintained its advantage and won the set on an ace by Elnady.

In the third set, Kansas jumped out early and held an edge over the Cyclones until the set was tied at 20. The Cyclones and Jayhawks tied the set again at 22-all before capturing the final three points of the set.

Down two sets to one, KU found another wave of energy in the fourth, and held a 10-4 edge to start the set. Iowa State did not back down and tied the set at 14-all before Kansas captured the lead for good, winning the set 25-19.

The fifth set started in Iowa State’s favor and the Cyclones edged away at 13-10. A Kansas timeout started to swing the momentum for KU and a kill by Mosser out of the break aided the comeback. KU tied the set at 14-all on an Iowa State attack error and inched ahead a few points later on a service error by ISU. Mosser finished the set and the match with one final attack, earning KU the 17-15 set victory.