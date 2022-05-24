🥎 Kansas Eliminates Bowling Green With 8-3 Victory

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Kansas Softball eliminated Bowling Green from the NISC Tournament after defeating the Falcons 8-3 on Tuesday morning at TC Colorado Field.

The Jayhawks are now 19-35 overall this season, while the Falcons end their season with a 34-21 overall record.

The first inning was quiet on both fronts, but the bats heated up in the second. Kansas was the first on the scoreboard after Lyric Moore hit a solo home run to give the Jayhawks an early 1-0 advantage.

Bowling Green responded by bringing two runs across the plate and took the lead 2-1.

Kansas had an answer in the top of the third. Shayna Espy and Ashlyn Anderson each had singles, which put runners on first and second for the Jayhawks. When Olivia Bruno stepped up to the plate and hit her 13th home run of the year. The three-run bomb took back the lead for Kansas, which it would hold for the remainder of the game. The score was 4-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Kansas defense continued to work in the fourth, not allowing any runs. Pitcher Kasey Hamilton had an unassisted double play to end the inning. She caught a line drive and ran to first to tag the runner out.

In the top of the fifth, Bruno made contact again with an RBI double that brought in Anderson and added to the Kansas lead. Moore also had an RBI double that brought in Bruno for the Jayhawks’ second run of the inning which made the score 6-2.

Jordan Richards took one for a ride over the fence in the top of the sixth. The home run marked the first of her career and made the score 7-2 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Savanna DesRochers came in to pitch the bottom of the sixth and with the defense behind her forced the Falcons to strand a runner at third.

DesRochers also did some work on the offensive end of the game as she had a solo home run in the top of the seventh. The score was 8-2 Jayhawks going into the bottom of the inning.

The Falcons were able to bring one home in the bottom of the inning, but back-to-back strikeouts from DesRochers and a line drive caught by Ashlyn Anderson ended the inning and the Bowling Green Campaign in the NISC Tournament.

Kansas will continue its run tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. CT as the Jayhawks take on the winner of the Virginia and Central Arkansas matchup. The game will be broadcast on FloSoftball.