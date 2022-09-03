🏐 Kansas Ends Black Knight Invitational with 3-0 Win Over UConn

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team concluded the Black Knights Invitational on September 3 at the Gillis Field House without losing a single set. The Jayhawks conquered the UConn Huskies 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14) to close out the weekend.

“From start to finish, that was one of the best 90 minutes we’ve played in quite some time,” stated head coach Ray Bechard. “Little bit of a glitch with our serving, but other than that, we were consistently playing at a high level.”

Set One

Kansas took an early 3-1 lead with back-to-back kills by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady followed by super-senior Anezka Szabo contributing a kill. The Huskies were able to tie up the set at five before sophomore Caroline Bien put Kansas back on top 7-6. A double block by Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley placed the Jayhawks up 11-8 and forced a timeout by UConn. KU continued the lead until the very end and took set one 25-14.

Set Two

In set two, the Jayhawks took an early lead 5-3 after a kill by Bien. The Huskies would soon go on a 3-1 run, but Elnady took back the lead after putting the ball down passed the UConn defense. Kansas hit the ground running after kills by Dooley, sophomore Camryn Turner, Szabo and Elnady to take control 13-8. Offensively, Kansas collected 12 kills on 15 attempts while the Huskies only had eight kills on 20 attempts. The Jayhawks walked away victorious 25-14.

Set Three

Set three began with a service error by UConn, putting the Jayhawks ahead 1-0. Elnady responded to UConn with an ace of her own, making the score 4-2. Multiple attack errors by the Huskies forced a timeout and the Jayhawks in the lead 7-2. Super-senior Rachel Langs and Dooley pushed passed the Huskies for back-to-back kills. Kansas’ momentum maintained through the remainder of the set and came out on top 25-14.

Important Notes

Kansas has not lost a set in four straight matches and have extended to a six-match winning streak.

Super-senior Anezka Szabo and sophomore Caroline Bien collected 11 kills apiece.

Szabo hit .550 with zero errors.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley and Szabo recorded three block assists.

“Today I think we took a nice step forward with what lies ahead,” said Bechard. “It was good to see all the phases come together. Ayah Elnady had a great weekend from a hitting efficiency standpoint. Camryn Turner was good and London Davis gave us a good push last night. We had a lot of different people step up, so I think there were moments for everyone to do their thing.”

Up Next

No. 20 Kansas moves to a record of 6-0 (0-0 Big 12) while UConn drops to 2-2 (0-0 Big East). The Jayhawks will be on the road one final time before hosting the Kansas Invitational. On September 7, KU will play the Kansas City Roos at 7 p.m. CT at the Swinney Center.