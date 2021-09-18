⚽ Kansas Faces Harvard in Final Non-Conference Match

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Kansas (5-3-1) will play their second of four consecutive road contests on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks will take on No. 19 Harvard at 12 p.m. CT at Jordan Field. Kansas will debut their new powder blue uniforms. The game will be available on ESPN+ and fans can follow live stats here.

Kansas is coming off a 2-1 victory at Dartmouth on Sept. 16. Kate Dreyer had the game-winning goal against Dartmouth in the 79th minute. She scored off a rebound of her own shot to give the Jayhawks the advantage. Dreyer has scored a goal in two of Kansas’ last three matches.

Harvard enters the match with a record of 5-0-1. The Crimson are ranked No. 19 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll and are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Crimson won their previous game on Sept. 16 in double overtime at Northeastern by a score of 2-1.

Kansas and Harvard will be meeting for the first time ever in soccer.

Through nine games, Kansas holds an advantage over its opponents in shots (107-93) and shots on goal (49-46). Midfielder Rylan Childers leads the team with 18 shots on the season.

Kansas will begin Big 12 play and continue their four-game stretch of road matches with a trip to TCU on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. CT and Oklahoma State on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. CT. Both games will be available on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.