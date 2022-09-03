⚽️ Kansas Faces Missouri on SEC Network Sunday

Kansas (4-1) at Missouri (2-2-1) When Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. CT Where Columbia, Mo. // Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium Watch SEC Network Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas | Missouri Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are hitting the road this weekend to play the Missouri Tigers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Kansas is riding a four-game winning streak entering the match.

Kansas (4-1) has won its last four games, including a game-winning goal in the 88th minute of Thursday’s match against Purdue. The winning streak is the longest for the Jayhawks since 2019.

The late goal was scored by freshman forward Lexi Watts and was the first goal of her career. Junior forward Shira Elinav assisted on the goal after she raced down the ball and sent a cross into the box for Watts. Watts was able to get past the defender and used her right foot to put the ball in the back of the net.

Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar tallied her third shutout of the season, which is tied for the most in the Big 12. All three of her shutouts have been 1-0 victories.

Earlier in the week, Pasar (Goalkeeper of the Week) and freshman defender Assa Kante (Defender of the Week) each received conference honors for their performances. Both Pasar and Kante were first-time recipients of the awards.

Missouri (2-2-1) is coming off a 3-1 loss to top ranked North Carolina on Thursday night. The Tigers hold a 12-10-1 record all-time in the series against KU, which includes a 8-4 record in Columbia. The last time the teams played, Missouri won 1-0 on April 17, 2021 in Columbia. Kansas will be looking for its first win in Columbia since Oct. 15, 2006 (W, 4-0).

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play back-to-back home games at Rock Chalk Park against UMKC (Sept. 8) and Yale (Sept. 11). Kickoff next Thursday against UMKC is set for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.